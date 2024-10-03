Witness appeal after phone taken during robbery in Taunton

A mobile phone was taken during a robbery in Taunton on Friday 20 September.

We are investigating the crime that happened at about 4.35-4.45pm in the Longrun Meadow area.

An unknown man threatened the victim – who is a teenage girl – with a wooden branch and demanded she handed over her phone before running away with it in the direction of French Weir Park.

The girl was fortunately physically unharmed and returned home. She was met by officers, in the company of her family, that evening to help us understand what had happened.

We are issuing CCTV showing a man who we wish to speak to in connection with our enquiries.

He is described as in his late teens or 20s, white, about 5ft 6-7ins, with blue eyes. He was wearing black clothing and a balaclava, but the victim thinks he had blond or light brown hair.

An attempted robbery was reported in the same area at about 3.30pm on Wednesday 25 September and we are keeping an open mind whether the two crimes may be linked.

The local neighbourhood team has been made aware and are planning additional high-visibility patrols in the area.

Witnesses or anyone with information that could assist our investigation is asked to call 101 and give reference number 5224248945 or contact us via our online form.