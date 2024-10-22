Witnesses and footage sought after collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam or other footage after a single-vehicle collision on Long Cross in Lawrence Weston, Bristol, just before 5am on Tuesday 22 October.

A black Mini had left the road. The driver and sole occupant has gone to hospital with injuries currently described as potentially life-threatening. Their family have been contacted.

Long Cross remains closed for collision investigation and pending the recovery of the vehicle.

If you saw what happened or have any dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation, we’d like to hear from you.