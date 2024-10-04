Woman jailed for role in Bristol disorder

A woman who spat at and kicked out at police officers and hit a police horse during the August disorder in Bristol has been jailed for 26 months.

Elly-Jayne Cox, 33, of Bishopsworth, pleaded guilty to violent disorder in August and was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court today.

The court heard she used “vile” language throughout the disorder; threw objects into crowds of people; kicked out and spat at police officers; and assaulted a police horse.

Her offending was seen in footage captured throughout the disorder on Saturday 3 August.

Judge Hart said she “will never understand” why she behaved as she – and others in the group – did and that she showed “extreme violent behaviour” towards police officers and members of the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Tom Herbert said: “The behaviour and actions of Cox on that day were truly disgusting and completely intolerable. “She was front and centre of the disgraceful violence and disorder throughout the evening and has rightly been handed a lengthy prison sentence as a result. “She is the 28th person to be sentenced for their involvement in the shameful scenes we saw that day and most of those have received custodial sentences.”

Fifty-two people have been arrested and 43 of those have been charged in the ongoing police investigation.