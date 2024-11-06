A370 closed after collision near Flax Bourton

We’re at the scene of a serious injury collision which happened at 2am on Wednesday 6 November and which has closed the A370 near Flax Bourton.

The driver and passenger of a black BMW 5 series have both gone to hospital and their next of kin have been made aware.

The driver has injuries currently described as life-threatening, while the passenger has gone to hospital as a precaution.

A marked police vehicle was immediately behind the car and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed.

No other injuries have been reported.

Collision investigation is underway and the road is closed between its junctions with Stancombe Lane and Barrow Street / the B3130.

If you have any dashcam or other footage, or any information which could help the investigation, please call 101 reference log number 54 of Wednesday 6 November.