A370 reopened after collision near Flax Bourton
The A370 near Flax Bourton has re-opened following a serious injury collision at 2am on Wednesday 6 November.
The driver and passenger of a black BMW 5 series both went to hospital and their next of kin have been made aware and are being supported.
The driver, a man in his twenties, has injuries currently described as life-threatening.
His passenger has gone to hospital as a precaution.
The car had failed to stop for a marked police vehicle and almost immediately was involved in a collision with a tree.
A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
No other injuries have been reported.
If you have any dashcam or other footage, or any information which could help the investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224292270, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.