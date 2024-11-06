A370 reopened after collision near Flax Bourton

The A370 near Flax Bourton has re-opened following a serious injury collision at 2am on Wednesday 6 November.

The driver and passenger of a black BMW 5 series both went to hospital and their next of kin have been made aware and are being supported.

The driver, a man in his twenties, has injuries currently described as life-threatening.

His passenger has gone to hospital as a precaution.

The car had failed to stop for a marked police vehicle and almost immediately was involved in a collision with a tree.

A referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

No other injuries have been reported.

If you have any dashcam or other footage, or any information which could help the investigation, please contact us.