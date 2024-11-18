Appeal after dog stolen in Bristol
We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a female Staffy was stolen in Bristol.
The Staffy, called Hazel, was taken from the Small Street area of St Phillips at around 9pm on Friday 1 November.
We want to speak to anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hazel, who belongs to a man in his twenties.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224290703, or complete our online appeals form.