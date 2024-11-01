Appeal after historic items stolen from Montacute House

We are releasing images of a number of items stolen during a burglary at a National Trust property in Somerset last week.

Items, including a silver dining-room table centrepiece (an epergne), a pair of French Empire ormolu candelabra, a pewter mug and plate, plus several items of porcelain were stolen from Montacute House, which is located between Martock and Yeovil.

The burglary took place at approximately 11pm on Tuesday 22 October.

Dedicated Investigating Officer Dave Pepper said: “Officers attended overnight when the burglary was reported to us and found entry had been forced to gain access to the property.

“We have conducted CCTV enquiries and spoken to a number of people living close by as part of our ongoing investigation. We’ve also provided additional security advice to help deter any similar such incidents from occurring in the future.

“The stolen items are historic and we are keen to help reunite the National Trust with them. We would like to hear from anyone who has information about their whereabouts.”

Keri Phillips, National Trust General Manager for Montacute House, said: “This has been a very upsetting incident for our staff and volunteers.

“The items stolen were a treasured part of the collection, in particular the epergne which is of exceptional significance having been commissioned by Edward Phelips, one of the owners of Montacute House, in the 18th century.”

She continued: “The National Trust takes such incidents extremely seriously and continually reviews security arrangements at our sites, working closely with local police forces.”

If anyone has any information regarding this burglary or the whereabouts of the items please call 101 quoting crime reference number 5224279138 or contact us online.