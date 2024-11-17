Appeal after Lawrence Weston collision

Update 6pm 17/11/23: An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs. The appeal below has been updated to reflect this.

——————–

Officers are at the scene of a serious injury collision in the Lawrence Weston area of Bristol.

We were called at 1.51pm today (17 November) to a report that a BMW car had left the road in Long Cross, near its junction with Kings Weston Road, and collided with a child. It was also reported that the two occupants of the car had subsequently left the scene.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire services and remain at the scene.

The child was taken to hospital with injuries which are believed to be life-threatening.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs on Sunday evening (17 November).

As part of their investigation into the collision, detectives are appealing for information to identify a woman. She is described as white with blond hair. She was wearing a black puffer coat, blue jeans and light-coloured shoes.