Appeal after Olympic gold medals stolen in burglary

Officers investigating a burglary at a house near Marshfield in South Gloucestershire, in which two Olympic ​gold medals were stolen, are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

The medals, won by equestrian Richard Meade during the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich, were taken after entry was forced to the property at some point between Tuesday 29 October and Friday 1 November.

Several pieces of jewellery, antiques and trophies were also taken.

Angela Meade, Richard’s wife, said: “Richard died in 2015 and ​these medals are very special to our whole family.

“We are all extremely proud of his achievements as an event rider, and whilst the medals are of very little monetary value​, they are ​priceless ​to us.

“I would plead for anyone who knows the whereabouts of the medals to hand them in to the police or any other safe place as soon as possible, or for anyone who sees them to contact the police.”

She added: “It is not the first time the medals have been stolen. In the 1980s, they were stolen while on loan to an exhibition, but following a media appeal, the medals were left hidden in a public place, the authorities were tipped off and the medals were reunited with Richard.

“One medal had been partially scratched, revealing that it was not solid gold and therefore of no material value.”

Detective Inspector Danielle Underwood said: “These items are understandably of huge sentimental importance to the victims, and they are extremely anxious for them to be returned. “Officers have carried out forensic and CCTV enquiries and have spoken to people living in the area. Efforts to locate these items and identify those responsible for their theft are continuing. “Any burglary can have a devastating impact on victims – not only is there a financial or sentimental impact, but it can also make people feel unsafe in their own homes. “I would encourage anyone who sees any of these items, saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area or has any information which could help our investigation to come forward.”

If you can help our enquiries, please contact us.