Appeal following sexual assault in Bristol nightclub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man.

He is described as white, of slim build, with hair which is short on the sides and long on top. He is shown to be wearing a white T-shirt.

Officers believe he has information about a sexual assault which may aid our enquiries into the incident which occurred at OMG Nightclub in Frog Lane, Bristol.

At around 3.30am on Sunday 21 July, an unknown man sexually assaulted a woman in her 30s while at the club.

Officer in the case, DC Lisa Martin, said: “I would like to firstly commend the bravery of the victim in coming forward about this incident.

“We would like to reassure both the victim, and the public, that we are committed in our investigation and have spent this time gathering evidence and trawling CCTV footage. We believe this to be an isolated incident and are now at a point where we would like to issue this appeal.

“We continue to work with our Neighbourhood Policing Teams to ensure the public’s safe while enjoying an evening out.”

If you recognise the person pictured, or have any other information, please call us.