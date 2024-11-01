Appeal for witnesses to assault in Wincanton

We are appealing for witnesses following an assault in Wincanton earlier this month.

On Friday 11 October at around 7.30pm during a carnival procession, there was an altercation between a man and a woman in which she was pushed to the floor in South Street.

He is described as white, of average build, around 5ft 4ins tall, approximately 65-75 years old, with short, grey hair, stubble and a moustache. He was seen wearing dark blue denim jeans with a dark blue fleece.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident and has been released on police bail.

Officers are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed either incident. If you have any information, please call us.