Appeal to identify driver following collision

Officer investigating a collision in Bridgwater are appealing for the public’s help.

At around 6.30pm on Sunday 22 September, an eight-year-old girl and a car collided on Parkstone Avenue.

The driver of the car stopped and offered to take the girl, who was with her older brother, home but they declined.

The girl was seen by paramedics as a precaution and sustained a bump to the head and a cut on her chin following the incident.

We are keen to speak to the driver of the car, which is described as a white electric car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa.

We are also keen to speak with any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage.