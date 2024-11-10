Arrest over unlicensed music event in Somerset

We’ve arrested a man in connection with an unlicensed music event near Bruton on Saturday night, 9 November.

Officers attended the site in woodland near Alfred’s Tower, South Brewham, at about 11.45pm.

About 100 people were at the event which was already underway, but Avon and Somerset Police worked with Wiltshire Police colleagues to close access roads to prevent more people attending.

A man in his late teens was arrested at 10.15am on Sunday 10 November on suspicion of causing a public nuisance, and remains in police custody.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team understand the impact of such unauthorised events on people living nearby, and the potential effects to livestock in more rural areas.

​The local team will be working with the community to address local concerns regarding unlicensed music events in the area and offer guidance and support to prevent further similar incidents.