CCTV issued after store worker assaulted in Bristol

We’re issuing CCTV footage of a man we want to identify in connection with an assault on a store worker in Bristol.

The victim was punched in the face as he tried to stop a man from stealing items from a store in Baldwin Street at just after 8am on Saturday 20 July. He suffered facial injuries as a result and needed treatment at hospital.

The man in the footage is described as white, in his twenties, about 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with brown hair, and wearing a green tracksuit, black trainers and a grey cap.

If you recognise the man in the footage above, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.