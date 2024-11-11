CCTV issued after store worker assaulted in Bristol
We’re issuing CCTV footage of a man we want to identify in connection with an assault on a store worker in Bristol.
The victim was punched in the face as he tried to stop a man from stealing items from a store in Baldwin Street at just after 8am on Saturday 20 July. He suffered facial injuries as a result and needed treatment at hospital.
The man in the footage is described as white, in his twenties, about 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with brown hair, and wearing a green tracksuit, black trainers and a grey cap.
If you recognise the man in the footage above, or have any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224189730, or complete our online appeals form.