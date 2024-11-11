Christmas Card Competition 2024

Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police Crime Commissioner Clare Moody are looking for creative young artists to help design this year’s official Christmas cards.

This year’s Christmas card theme is: 12 days of policing at Christmas

Children aged between 4 and 11 are asked to pick a number from the famous song and use it in a design to show policing during the Christmas period. If you’re entering with a group of people, try to pick different numbers so all the entries stand out!

The competition officially opens on Monday 11 November 2024 and the final day for entries to be received is Wednesday 30 November 2024.

Rules for artwork

All entries must be hand-drawn and must be received by the closing date of Wednesday 30 November 2024 (any entries received after the closing date will not be counted).

The image should fit on one side of A4 landscape.

This template can be used for entries:

Christmas Card Competition Template (Microsoft Word)

Christmas Card Competition Template (PDF)

How to enter

Entries can be submitted by post to the following address or sent via email to digitalcomms@avonandsomerset.police.uk with the subject ‘Christmas Card competition’.

Avon and Somerset Police

Corporate Communications – Christmas Card Competition

Police and Fire Headquarters

PO Box 37

Valley Road

Portishead

BS20 8QJ

We also need the following details provided with your entry:

Full name of entrant

Date of birth

Home address (including postcode)

Home phone number

Email address

Name of parent/guardian who gives permission

By submitting an entry, applicants are confirming that permission has been given by a parent or guardian to the terms and conditions of the competition.

Winners will be announced on social media week commencing 9 December 2024.

Prizes

Christmas Card Competition Design Winners

The two winning designers will receive gift vouchers from Avon and Somerset Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner respectively.

Terms and Conditions

All entrants must be under 11 years old at the date of entry and must currently live in Avon and Somerset.

Entries can be submitted by email or post only.

The winners will be decided by the Chief Constable Sarah Crew and Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody after the closing date.

The design chosen by Chief Constable Sarah Crew will be the Avon and Somerset Police official Christmas card for 2024. The design chosen by Police and Crime Commissioner Clare Moody will be the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner official Christmas card for 2024.

The winning design may also be used on the Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website and social media accounts.

Other submitted entries may also feature on the Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website and social media accounts.

All entrants must obtain parental consent to enter the competition.

Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner will have the right to amend and reproduce any submitted design.

The winning entrants, first name and age will be displayed on the Avon and Somerset Police and Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner’s website.

No alternate prizes or money will be offered.