Court order bids to tackle ASB in Southville

Magistrates have granted a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) in an attempt to reduce alcohol-related anti-social behaviour (ASB) in Southville, Bristol.

Steven James Edmunds, 49, of North Street, was handed the order by Bristol magistrates on Thursday 14 November.

Breaching the conditions of a CBO can lead to arrest and result in the courts imposing a fine, a prison sentence, or both.

The order, which is in force for two years, says Edmunds may not:

Beg in Bristol

Sit at any bus stop without intending to travel

Sit on North Street or nearby roads with an open canister of alcohol

Sit at any bus stop with an open canister of alcohol.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Stuart Williams said: “This issue remains a priority for us and my team will continue to carry out uniformed patrols of the area whenever they are on duty.

“I understand that it might seem to the community that progress in tackling the problem has been slow. We have to follow due process and it takes time to build the evidence we need to make a compelling case to the courts.

“I hope this successful CBO application will reassure the community of our commitment to dealing with ASB and show others that their actions will have consequences.”

Sergeant Williams added that such action can only be taken once police can demonstrate that an individual has been offered support and opportunity to change their behaviour.

He said: “It’s reports from the public, either by using our website’s online reporting form or calling 101, which are the key. By showing the scale of the problem, they help us to target our patrols and provide the evidence we need to take action.”

If a crime is underway, or someone is at immediate risk of harm, always call 999.