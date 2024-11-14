Drugs seized and man charged – Bristol
A man is due in court on Friday 15 November charged with possession with intent to supply heroin and crack cocaine in Bristol.
The charge follows an arrest made earlier this week and the seizure of about 230 wraps of class A drugs.
Officers were alerted to suspicious behaviour in Lansdown Road, Easton, in the early hours of Wednesday 13 November.
Abdirisak Haji, 23, of no fixed abode, is due to appear before Bristol Magistrates.
If you or someone you know is affected by drug misuse you can find details of support services on Bristol City Council’s website.
