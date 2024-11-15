Five people convicted of murdering Max, 16, and Mason, 15

Five people have been convicted of murdering of Max Dixon and Mason Rist in January this year.

Max, 16, and Mason, 15, were killed in Ilminster Avenue on Saturday 27 January after the defendants mistakenly identified them as being someone who had thrown bricks at a house in Hartcliffe earlier that night.

Following a six-week trial at Bristol Crown Court, jurors delivered a guilty verdict against nine charges of murder – with one of the defendants already pleading guilty to one of the two murder charges they faced.

In a statement, Mason’s family said: “Our family is like a jigsaw puzzle and, with the loss of Mason, it is like a part of our jigsaw is gone forever and will never be complete. Mason was a quiet boy who would never hurt a fly. He was just so lovely and innocent. “It is impossible to put into words how we feel. This whole process has been incredibly hard and hearing what we have heard, what happened to him, it is horrible to think about Mason’s last moments. “These dangerous individuals took away our son, brother, nephew, uncle and grandchild and we must now navigate the rest of our lives without our missing puzzle piece. “From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank everyone worked so hard on this case. The investigation team for being so hard working and dedicated, we appreciate it wasn’t easy working endless hours and under pressure but it is because of you we got this result. “The family wouldn’t have been able to get through this unbearable time without having the best family liaison officers assigned to us. They have gone above and beyond to ensure we are always updated, guided and supported throughout this awful process.” Mason with his mum Nikki and his cousin.

In a statement, Max’s family said: “Max was a big character with a happy and joyful look on life. He was funny, kind and caring. He was a huge part of the family and was very popular among his friends. He was full of life and had such a cheeky side, but was always respectful. “The past six weeks have been emotionally draining. Today’s outcome doesn’t change the fact that two families go home without their boys. But we can now hopefully begin to process and remember them both and the happy memories both families have of Max and Mason. “Max and Mason have known each other since nursery school and have always been in the same classes. We often joked it was a funny friendship as they were both so different but they bounced off each other and brought out the best in each other. “We will miss everything about him. We are broken without him but he would want us to carry on and he wouldn’t want anyone to be down. “We need to thank everyone that’s been involved in our case. We have so much respect for the hard work, dedication and support to our families. There are no words to express how thankful we are to everyone. We will be forever grateful to them.” Max with his mum Leanne.

Antony Snook, aged 45 of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, was found guilty of two counts of murder by majority verdict and will be sentenced on Tuesday 19 November.

Riley Tolliver, aged 18 of Holts Way, in Weston-super-Mare, along with three teenagers who cannot be named as they are 15, 16 and 17 years old, will be sentenced on Monday 16 December. The 16-year-old was found guilty by a majority of verdict, while the 15-year-old had already pleaded guilty to one of the murders.

All have been remanded ahead of sentencing.

Jurors were told how the five had mustered in Hartcliffe, in South Bristol, after someone had thrown bricks through windows of a property at around 10pm.

A group of three unknown people attacked a property in the Hartcliffe area of Bristol.

At 11pm, Snook drove all four teenagers from Hartcliffe to Knowle. Lead Prosecution Counsel Ray Tully KC told the court how the four teens were ‘tooled up’ with ‘fearsome weapons’.

Mr Tully, in his closing statement, described the group as a ‘pack’ who were ‘hunting down two boys’ and they ‘each played their part’.

He told the jury: “Snook drove the four teenagers who were ‘armed to the teeth’ to Ilminster Avenue. They were sharking around for those they think are responsible for the earlier attack.”

Max calling on Mason in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle, before the attack.

Max had called round Mason’s family home in Ilminster Avenue at around 11.15pm and the pair had begun walking up the road.

Mr Tully added: “As [the defendants] drove past Max and Mason walking down the street, they thought they had spotted the people responsible for the earlier attack.

“However, they were entirely wrong. Max and Mason had absolutely nothing to do with any earlier incident.”

In footage which Mr Tully described as ‘extremely difficult viewing’, the court watched as CCTV captured the moment Snook turned his car, an Audi Q2, around, the four teenagers jumped out and chased Max and Mason, stabbing them multiple times.

The defendants getting out the car before the attack in Ilminster Avenue, Knowle.

CCTV followed the Audi Q2, being driven by Snook, as it travelled back to Hartcliffe before the four teens got out the car at two locations.

Despite the very best efforts of officers who arrived within one minute of the first 999 call being received, and paramedics, Max and Mason died in hospital from their injuries.

Officers from the Major Crime Investigation Team, with support from the Neighbourhood Policing Team, CID, Response, as well as specialist teams like the firearms, dogs and drone units, have been involved in the investigation which has spanned 11 months.

Senior Investigating Officer, Det Supt Gary Haskins, said: “Firstly, I am humbled by the families’ strength, courage and dignity they have shown throughout this trial. Family members have been in court every single day and have heard things no loved one should hear. “These five people went out that night to seek revenge, and nothing will ever justify their actions against two boys who are so beautiful and innocent. The injuries those boys sustained were unsurvivable and I want to commend the officers, paramedics and members of the public for their efforts that night to provide first aid to Max and Mason. “I also want to recognise the incredible work of my officers and staff within MCIT, and those from other departments within the organisation, who have helped bring this case to trial. With more than 200 police officers and staff involved in this investigation, as well as additional colleagues from other agencies, gathering 1,593 exhibits for court, taking 468 statements and conducting 45 interviews, this has been a huge investigation which has pooled resources from three different forces.”

The investigation in numbers.

In the aftermath of the incident, the communities of Bristol came together to mourn the loss of two boys, who were entirely innocent in the events that took place on Saturday 27 January.

A vigil for the boys was held the day after the incident by the shops near Ilminster Avenue and two minutes of applause were held at football and rugby matches in the days which followed.

Vicky Cook, Chief Crown Prosecutor for CPS South West, said: “The deaths of Max and Mason sent shockwaves through their community and the city of Bristol. “The Crown Prosecution Service worked closely with our colleagues in the Avon and Somerset Major Crime Investigation Team to build our case. This was that all five defendants were jointly responsible for the murders of both Max and Mason. “Regardless of which individuals caused any of the fatal injuries, the evidence shows that all five were working together, and share joint responsibility for this terrible crime. “The four youths armed themselves and went hunting for people to attack. When they came across Max and Mason, they launched a brutal, joint attack that left both boys fatally injured. “Antony Snook drove the youths around while they looked for people to attack. He knew that they were heavily armed and out for revenge. He could have been in no doubt about what they intended to do. “Snook waited for the youths while they carried out their cowardly attack, then acted as their getaway driver, helping them to escape the scene. “Today’s verdicts serve as a reminder that the carrying of knives and other bladed weapons can only lead to tragedy. The loss that has been suffered by the families of Max and Mason is simply unimaginable, and our thoughts remain with them.”

A further trial will be held in the New Year for individuals charged with assisting an offender.