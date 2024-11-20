Further arrests in Counter Terrorism Policing South East investigation

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) has made ten further arrests in connection with an ongoing investigation into an attack on Elbit Systems UK in August.

Following a series of warrants across the country yesterday (19/11), nine people have been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism, contrary to Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Their details are:

A 32-year-old man from Liverpool

A 23-year-old man from Bristol

A 40-year-old woman from London

A 28-year-old woman from Beckenham

A 30-year-old woman from London

A 19-year-old woman from London

A 24-year-old woman from London

A 32-year-old woman from Manchester

A 27-year-old man from London

A 72-year-old man from Hull has been arrested on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts under Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

They all remain in custody at this time.

The arrests are in connection with an investigation into an incident on Tuesday 6 August this year in which a group of people forced their way into the building of defence technology firm Elbit Systems UK, in South Gloucestershire, causing extensive damage.

Employees of the company and two police officers were also seriously assaulted.