Girl who died in M5 collision formally identified

The formal identification process has been completed this afternoon following the death of a teenage girl in a collision on the M5 in Somerset earlier this week.

Tamzin Hall, 17 and from Wellington, died in a collision with a vehicle that was travelling southbound between junction 24 (Bridgwater) and junction 25 (Taunton) shortly after 11pm on Monday 11 November.

She had exited a police vehicle that had stopped on the northbound side while transporting her, moments before the incident.

A mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which is now carrying out its own investigation into what happened.

Our thoughts and sympathies go out to Tamzin’s family for their devastating loss. A specially-trained family liaison officer remains in contact with them to keep them updated and to provide support.

The family have asked for privacy at this difficult time.