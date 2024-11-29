Life sentence for man who murdered his father at Hambrook address

A 65-year-old man has received a life sentence for the murder of his father at a property in Hambrook earlier this year.

Gary Moore killed Robert Moore, who was better known as Bob, at the address they both lived at in Mill Lane in June.

Bob’s family described the 93-year-old as a man whose ‘generosity brought so much joy’.

Emergency services were called to the house shortly after 9.45am on Saturday 22 June after Moore had called the ambulance service to say he had killed his father by suffocating him.

Officers attended and arrested Moore at the scene, where he made further disclosures about what he had done. He also stated he had not taken his regular medication.

Bob’s daughter Gail Baines prepared a victim personal statement for the sentencing hearing, in which she explained how much her family miss her father.

She said: “Why would anyone want to kill my father? He was a very hardworking, proud and selfless man, who at 93, deserved to enjoy the rest of his life as he wanted, being cared for, by those who really cared.

“It’s only since my father’s death that we’ve begun to realise the living conditions which he endured in the last years of his life while providing a free home for the defendant.

“People loved being around my father, his little eccentricities and generosity brought so much joy to family and friends. He was renowned for hosting events in the home that he built with my mother.

“I can’t comprehend how such a heinous act could have been committed by his own son, in his own home, and that this was also my father’s last memory.”

Her brother, Kevin Moore, described Bob as both a father and a ‘best friend’ who he would miss forever.

He said: “I can’t imagine anyone wanting to harm him and so when I was told what had happened, it was particularly difficult for me to deal with.

“Before my dad died, I would see him almost daily by traveling to his house on my pushbike.

“There were very few occasions when I would have to let him down if I wasn’t feeling well as I didn’t want to pass anything onto him and make him poorly. I would often go to the shops with my dad to help him with his food shopping or take him to the hospital for his regular appointments and check-ups just to make sure he was ok and not on his own.

“In the past we’d go on fishing trips, and I know that we both enjoyed this time together.

“My dad was an extraordinary man. He was always fit and well and never took any medication. I always believed that he would reach the age of 100 and he would then get a telegram from the King to celebrate.

“Since his death, I wake up every day and my immediate thoughts are toward my dad. I try not to think too much about him as this just upsets me.

“Dad was a gentleman, and he would always walk away from any trouble and it’s so hard and painful knowing that I will never see him again.”

Moore pleaded guilty to murder at a hearing at Bristol Crown Court earlier this month. He appeared before the same court today (Friday 29 November) and received a life sentence and told he would serve a minimum of 12 years.

His Honour Judge Julian Lambert, during sentencing, acknowledged the mental health support Moore had been receiving in the months leading up to the murder.

Addressing Moore, he said: “It is plain that the balance of your mind was disturbed at the time of the offence.”

He added: “Your father was, of course, a family man. I am well-aware there is a multigenerational, multi-focal family tragedy occasioned by your offending. Your father was well-respected by all and cherished by other family members who are, of course, left deeply affected by his death.”