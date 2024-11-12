M5 closed following fatal collision

The M5 is closed in both directions between junctions 24 (Bridgwater) and 25 (Taunton) following a fatal collision.

The collision, involving a pedestrian and a car, happened at about 11pm yesterday (11 November) and sadly the pedestrian, a 17-year-old girl, died at the scene.

Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer. Our thoughts are with them.

No one else was injured in the collision.

The M5 is expected to remain closed for some time while enquiries are carried out.

A mandatory referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct due to recent prior police contact.