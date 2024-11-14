Man and woman charged after burglaries

Two people have appeared in court after they were charged following burglaries in Bristol and Somerset.

Caleb Hughes, 63, and Debbie Hughes, 37, and both of Frome, were each charged with:

Three counts of burglary, in connection with incidents in Chard and Bristol last week and an incident in Nailsea last year.

Possession of criminal property.

They appeared before Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 November where no pleas were entered. They were granted conditional bail to appear at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 16 December.