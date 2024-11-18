Man arrested following serious assault in Bridgwater

A man has been arrested in Bridgwater following a serious assault on Friday night (15 November).

Officers, alongside the fire and ambulance service, were called to Fore Street following the incident at around 8.30pm.

A man in his fifties was badly injured in the incident and has been taken to hospital where he remains. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

Officers located another man, aged 35, in the nearby river and pulled him to safety. He was subsequently arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

He has since been released on bail.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any other information, please call us if you have any information.