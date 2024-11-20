Man charged with the rape and murder of Louisa Dunne

A 92-year-old man has been charged with the rape and murder of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne.

Ryland Headley, of Clarence Road, Ipswich, was charged by detectives overnight, and will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court via video link this morning (Wednesday 20 November).

Louisa’s body was found by a neighbour inside her home in Britannia Road in the Easton area of Bristol, on Wednesday 28 June, 1967.