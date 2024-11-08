Man hospitalised after burglary

We’re appealing for witnesses and any CCTV or dashcam footage after a burglary which has left the householder in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The man told officers that he opened his door to two men at about 1.30am on Sunday 3 November. They barged inside and assaulted him, before leaving with property including alcohol and mobile phones.

Suspect descriptions:

The first offender is described as aged in his early thirties, white, and clean shaven, with brown hair. He was dressed casually in blue jeans. The second suspect was also a white man, in his early twenties, about 6ft tall and slim with dark hair. He was dressed in black and wore a mask.

The ambulance service called police to the address in Tenby Road, Keynsham, at about 3am on Sunday. The man’s condition worsened after he was admitted to hospital. His next of kin are aware.

Detective Sergeant Nina Wilson said: “We’ve carried out a number of fast-track enquiries and now need help from the community to find those responsible. I’d like to reassure people that there is no evidence to suggest any wider risk to the public. If you have any information, dashcam or other footage which could help the investigation, we want to hear from you.”