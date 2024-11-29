Man jailed for assaulting officers and racially abusing security guards in Bristol

A 48-year-old man from Bristol has been jailed for a series of offences including assaulting police officers and racially abusing security guards.

Simon Prestidge, of Avonvale Road in Redfield, was sentenced to 32 weeks in prison at Bristol Magistrates’ Court for the following offences:

Two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

Two counts of racially aggravated intentional harassment/alarm/distress

One count of causing racially aggravated fear/provocation of violence

One count of assault by beating

Two counts of criminal damage

Two counts of theft from a shop

One count of burglary with intent to steal

One count of exposure

On Tuesday 19 November, Prestidge was caught by security staff committing a burglary in Broad Weir, having already stolen items from two shops in Cabot Circus.

He racially abused three security guards, and assaulted one by spitting at them. When officers arrived he used further racist language and went on to damage a police van and two cells, assaulting two police officers in the process.