Man jailed for ‘prolonged’ assault on woman – Weston-super-Mare

A 32-year-old man has been jailed following a ‘brutal’ assault in Weston-super-Mare.

Troy Johnson, of no fixed address, was sentenced to 20 months in prison at Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday 29 October after he pleaded guilty to assault by causing actual bodily harm.

The court heard how, on Wednesday 25 September at around 6.30pm, Johnson launched an attack on a woman which the prosecution described as ‘brutal, prolonged and persistent’.

He violently and repeatedly struck the victim in the middle of the road, resulting in her sustaining a black eye, facial swelling and a bleeding nose.

Officer in the case, PC Ben Weston, said: “I would like to thank members of the public in their assistance with this investigation.

“We are committed to responding robustly to violence against women and girls and people like Johnson will be held to account for their actions.

“We are dedicated to making sure our community in Weston-super-Mare is safe for those who live, work and visit.”