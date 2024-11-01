Man sentenced for role in Bristol disorder

A man who made threatening gestures towards police officers and threw an object during the disorder in Bristol in August has been sentenced.

Ricky Whitbread, 33, of Brentry, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and was handed an 18-month suspended prison sentence when he appeared at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (31 October).

Judge James Patrick said he had been involved in a “disgusting and very ugly ordeal” on Saturday 3 August adding that he had multiple opportunities to leave but decided not to.

Officer bodycam footage showed him making threatening gestures towards police officers and throwing an object while outside the Mercure Hotel.

Detective Inspector Tom Herbert said: “Ricky Whitbread’s behaviour throughout the disorder that day was shameful and he has rightly appeared before the court for sentencing.”

He is the 35th person to be sentenced for their involvement in the disorder on 3 August.