Men jailed for Taunton drug offences

Three Taunton men have been jailed for playing major roles in the supply of cocaine and cannabis in the town.

Clayton Budge, 26, Kai Darby, 25, and Finley Ford, 23, and all from Taunton, were sentenced last week after admitting multiple offences earlier this year.

The trio were arrested in July when a warrant was executed at a property in Malvern Terrace. Officers recovered more than 6.5kg of cannabis, cash and other drug paraphernalia.

Darby and Budge were both arrested inside the address while Ford was arrested after he was seen driving away from the property. Officers seized 1.2kg of cannabis from his car.

Following a further search, more than £1,700 in cash and 1kg of cocaine were also seized.

All three men were subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to multiple offences.

Budge was convicted of possession with intent to supply a class B drug (cannabis) and being concerned in the supply of cannabis; Darby was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cannabis; and Ford was convicted of being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis.

They were sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Tuesday 12 November. They received the following sentences:

Budge – three years and four months in prison.

Darby – two years and six months in prison.

Ford – five years and four months in prison.

DS Charlie Pulling said: “Illegal drugs destroy communities and those who supply them often prey on the most vulnerable members of our society. “We are committed to identifying those responsible and we welcome the sentences handed down by the court following our investigation.”

If you suspect someone is dealing drugs, please report it by calling 101 or through our website.