Potential witnesses who helped two girls in Frome supermarket asked to come forward

We are hoping to trace a man and a woman who helped two teenage girls at a supermarket in Frome.

The unknown woman was approached by the girls in the toilets at Asda, at some point between 9.30-11.30am on Thursday 5 September, and asked to fetch a member of staff.

She left the toilets and asked the man to fetch an employee, and having done so, both left the store together.

Officer in the case, DC Matthew Morton, said: “We wish to speak to the pair to establish if they have any information that could be relevant to an ongoing investigation.

“After they left the store, the two girls disclosed to a staff member they had been victims of sexual offences in another part of town overnight.

“Police were called and officers arrested a 17-year-old boy later that day. He has since been released on bail while our investigation continues.”

DC Morton added: “We are making sure the victims have access to support services they may require.

“We are keen to talk to the two members of public who helped the girls on that day to establish what information, if any, they may have that is relevant to this criminal investigation. CCTV images have been found showing the two individuals, which we appreciate are of low quality, but we hope they may jog the pair’s memory.

“We’d ask they please contact us online or on 101 and provides crime reference number 5224234755.”