Remains identified as missing man, 63

Officers have identified human remains found in a field in South Gloucestershire earlier this month as those of a man reported missing in late September.

Our investigations at that time established that David Wilson, 63, of Downend, had not been seen since mid-May this year.

We shared two appeals for information about his whereabouts, but unfortunately no one came forward with any confirmed sightings.

Sadly, a forensic examination of the remains found in Emersons Green on Tuesday 5 November have now confirmed the identification. David’s next of kin have been updated, and we’re thinking of them.

We have found no evidence of suspicious circumstances and continue to treat the death as unexplained, since a forensic post-mortem examination proved inconclusive.

If you saw David at any time between May and November, or have any other information, we’d like to hear from you.