Teenagers convicted of murdering Darrian Williams

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of killing 16-year-old Darrian Williams in Bristol earlier this year.

Darrian was attacked while with a group of friends in Rawnsley Park, Easton in February and suffered a single unsurvivable stab wound, dying a short while later.

The two boys, who were both aged 15 at the time but have since turned 16 and cannot legally be named because of their age, both denied murder, but were convicted by a jury at Bristol Crown Court today (Friday 1 November) following a three-week trial.

Jurors were told that shortly before 6pm on 14 February, Darrian was in Rawnsley Park with a group of friends when the two boys entered the park and immediately rushed at Darrian who suffered a single stab wound in the following attack.

Darrian with his friends in Rawnsley Park, Easton, shortly before he was attacked

Darrian fled the park and was seen on CCTV and vehicle dashcam footage flagging down motorists for help.

A van driver took him to West Street in Old Market where members of the public and paramedics tried to save his life, but sadly, despite their best efforts, Darrian was pronounced dead at 7.10pm.

Darrian flagging down a van on Easton Way before he was driven to West Street

The subsequent police investigation, led by the Major Crime Investigation Team, led to the two boys being arrested the following day and subsequently charged with murders.

One of the boys admitted stabbing Darrian, but claimed he had been acting in self-defence and in defence of the other boy. The other claimed he did not have a knife and did not intend to cause Darrian serious harm.

But jurors, who were shown footage of the attack, found both guilty of murder.

The pair will be sentenced on Thursday 5 December.

Tiffany Williams, Darrian’s aunt, has paid tribute to her nephew. She said: “Darrian was full of life. He was a little bit extra in everything he does. He loved himself and his appearance. He loved his hair, it was a big thing for him, he had very beautiful curls. “Cheeky. Smart, extremely intelligent; very, very intelligent. He lived with me for eight years now and he was like my little right-hand man with the younger kids.”

Tiffany Williams talking about her nephew, Darrian

Detective Inspector Neil Meade, who led the investigation into Darrian’s death, said: “Darrian had only turned 16 a few days before Wednesday 14 February when he was with his friends in Rawnsley Park. “Like any teenage boys, they were climbing trees and playfighting with sticks when Darrian was set upon by the two boys who have today been convicted of his killing. “The court heard references to rival groups in the city made by the two boys who killed Darrian, but there is no evidence Darrian had any association with these groups and neither any evidence that he was carrying a knife. “Over the course of our investigation, it has become clear just how popular and how loved he was, and his death at such a young age is a tragedy. These last eight months has been an unimaginably difficult time for his family and I’d like to pay tribute to them for the incredible courageousness they have shown. “This has been a complex and difficult investigation which has involved dozens of officers and the review of hundreds of hours of CCTV footage. My team deserves enormous credit for their efforts in making sure we could put a strong case before the jury and secure justice for Darrian.” He added: “No good can come of the decision to carry a knife and there is no place for it in our communities. It’s had a devastating impact on far too many young people and families. “However, we know this isn’t something we can’t police our way out of. We continue to work very closely with our partners to identify the root causes of knife crime and to educate children and young adults about the dangers of knife crime.”