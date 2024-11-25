Theft from charity shop in Bath under investigation

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to speak to in relation to a theft from a charity shop in Bath.

A man entered the store in Argyle Street at about 1.30pm on Friday 1 November, and made his way into the staff locker room, where he broke into lockers and stole two purses containing credit cards, keys and personal documents.

These cards were then used fraudulently at stores in Bath city centre.

The man in the image is described as white, in his forties, of proportionate build, with short blond or greying hair, and he’s wearing a white top and grey tracksuit bottoms. He later changes into a green coloured waterproof top and at times is seen wearing a black bandana.

If you recognise this man, please contact us.