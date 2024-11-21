Three charged with Somerset burglaries

Officers investigating more than 20 burglaries across Somerset and into Devon over the past four months have arrested and charged three men and seized hundreds of suspected stolen items.

On Friday 15 November detectives arrested the trio and searched four properties, seizing items including antique silverware, paintings, furniture and weapons as well as power tools, garden machinery and electrical items.

All three men appeared before Taunton magistrates on Monday 18 November charged with:

conspiring to commit multiple burglaries of dwellings across Somerset and Devon, with intent to steal, between August and November

conspiring to commit multiple burglaries of buildings other than dwellings, in the same areas and period.

Joshua Charles Heal, 25, of Bridgwater; Ethan Sharman, 21, of Somerton, and Andrew Sharman, 44, of Street, were all remanded in custody by magistrates.

They are all due to appear at Taunton Crown Court on Friday 20 December.

Detective Sergeant Charlie Pulling said: “This is a complex investigation by a dedicated team of officers drawing together expertise from across Avon and Somerset Police. Our enquiries continue and we’re working to identify the rightful owners of the property we’ve seized.”