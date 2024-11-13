Three men jailed for their involvement in a drugs line between Manchester and Somerset

Three men involved in a drugs line between Manchester and Somerset have been given prison sentences.

Officers seized heroin and cocaine from a hotel room in Bridgwater in February as part of the investigation.

The three men, all from Greater Manchester, were sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday (November 7).

On Thursday 22 February, we received information that Curtis Coburn, who was wanted from the Greater Manchester area, was staying at a hotel in Bridgwater.

Officers attended the room to arrest Coburn, who initially claimed he was staying in the room alone and provided a false name.

A search of the hotel found crack cocaine and heroin, both with an estimated street value of almost £1,200.

Zack Wildman was understood to have been staying with Coburn in that same room but was not present at the time of the arrest and therefore further enquiries were carried out to locate him.

The next day, officers gained entry to a property in Riversmead Walk where he was believed to be, and found him in the company of Karl Richardson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified because he is not an adult.

A number of mobile phones found at the property, including one directly being used in the drugs line. A review of that device found sufficient evidence that all four people were concerned in the supply of illegal drugs.

The following sentences have now been handed down by the court:

Coburn, 25, of Urmston, has been given a seven-year prison sentence after he was found guilty of being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), as well as being in possession of a controlled class B drug (cannabis). He was also given a consecutive four-year prison sentence for separate matters.

Richardson, 36, of Timperley, has been given a prison sentence of two years and three months after admitting being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

Wildman, 27, of Partington, given a three-year prison sentence after admitting being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin).

A 17-year-old, who also admitted being concerned in the supply of class A drugs (crack cocaine and heroin), as well as being in possession of a class A drug (heroin) with intent to supply, will be sentenced at a youth court at a future date.