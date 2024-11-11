Two arrested following burglary in Chard

Two people have been arrested following a burglary in Chard last week.

Between noon and 1pm, someone had knocked on the door of the victim’s home offering handyman services.

At some point during the incident, while the victim was distracted, a bag and purse were taken.

The victim’s cards were later used to make purchases at a supermarket in Chard.

A 63-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both arrested this morning on suspicion of burglary. They remain in police custody.