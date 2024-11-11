 Leave site Skip to content
You are here: Home » News » Two arrested following burglary in Chard

Two arrested following burglary in Chard

Posted on 11 November 2024, at 15:30 in Arrests

Police officers approach a door to carry out a warrant

Two people have been arrested following a burglary in Chard last week.

Between noon and 1pm, someone had knocked on the door of  the victim’s home offering handyman services.

At some point during the incident, while the victim was distracted, a bag and purse were taken.

The victim’s cards were later used to make purchases at a supermarket in Chard.

A 63-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were both arrested this morning on suspicion of burglary. They remain in police custody.