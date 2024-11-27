Two arrested following fail-to-stop collision in Bristol

Two people have been arrested following a collision in Bristol earlier today (Wednesday 27 November).

Officers were called to Bedminster Down Road at around 11.30am following a collision between a van and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian remains in hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

The van had been reported as stolen and was later recovered by officers abandoned.

Enquiries were carried out to identify the person driving it.

Two people, a 31-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, have been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and for failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

The man was further arrested on suspicion of theft from a motor vehicle, possession of a bladed article and being in possession of a suspected Class A drug.

Bedminster Down Road was closed in both direction while enquiries were ongoing and has since reopened.

If you witnessed the incident, or have any relevant footage to aid our enquiries, please call us.