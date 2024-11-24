Two arrested following stabbing in Bath

Two people have been arrested following a serious assault in Bath this morning (Sunday 24 November).

We were called at around 2.55am to Terrace Walk, in Bath, following reports of a man with a number of stab wounds.

Officers arrived within three minutes of the call being received and provided immediate first aid alongside members of the public.

The victim was taken to hospital where he remains in critical but stable condition, his injuries are thought to be life-changing. His next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries were made to identify suspects and two people were attested at around 4.30am this morning.

The 18-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, the 19-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Both remain in police custody pending enquiries.

Neighbourhood Policing Ch Insp Karen Corrigan said: “I understand this will be a distressing and upsetting incident for the community and I would like to reassure them that this is being treated as an isolated incident and there is thought to be no further risk to the public. “I would like to commend the work of the members of the public who provided immediate first aid to the victim before officers arrived and to the officers who continued to provide this first aid, alongside paramedics. “A scene remains in place in Terrace Walk while enquiries continue and members of the public can expect to see a heightened police presence over the coming days. “If you have any concerns or questions, please do speak with any of the Neighbourhood Policing Team who will be conducting high-visibility patrols and there will be a mobile police station in place in Bath city centre, by the locally named ‘Bog Island’.”

If you witnessed the incident, or have doorbell, dashcam or CCTV footage which could aid our enquiries, please call us.