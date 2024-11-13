Witness appeal after girl forced into car in Wincanton

Detectives investigating an incident in Wincanton in which a girl was forced into a car are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

At about 10.30pm yesterday (12 November), a girl, believed to be aged in her mid-to-late teens and about 5ft 5ins tall, was seen being followed by a car near the junction of The Batch and Shadwell Lane.

The car’s driver then left the vehicle and chased the girl along Shadwell Lane, before she was seen being forced into the car which was then driven off.

The man is described as white, aged in his early 20s, of medium build and slightly taller than the girl. He had light brown hair that fell below his ears.

The car is described as a dark-coloured, five-door hatchback and it is believed there were multiple people inside it at the time.

Neighbourhood Inspector Rose Green said: “This incident will understandably cause significant concern and a thorough investigation is already well underway to fully establish the circumstances and ensure the girl is safe. “Officers have been carrying out enquiries in the area today, including reviewing CCTV footage, and we would encourage anyone who witnessed anything or who has any information to come forward.”

If you have any CCTV or dashcam footage, or any other information which could help our investigation, please contact us.