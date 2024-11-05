Witness appeal after man assaulted in Taunton
Officers investigating an incident in Taunton last month in which a man suffered fractured ribs and a broken hand, and a restaurant window was broken are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
At about 7.20pm on Saturday 19 October a group of 20 to 30 people were involved in an altercation with the man in the courtyard of the Orchard Centre. The victim, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital and has since returned home.
Following the altercation, members of the group have then thrown chairs and signs at the Little Italy restaurant, breaking a window.
Extra patrols have been carried out since the incident and officers have been conducting CCTV enquiries in the area.
If you witnessed the incident, captured it on footage or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224276159, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.