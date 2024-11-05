Witness appeal after man assaulted in Taunton

Officers investigating an incident in Taunton last month in which a man suffered fractured ribs and a broken hand, and a restaurant window was broken are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At about 7.20pm on Saturday 19 October a group of 20 to 30 people were involved in an altercation with the man in the courtyard of the Orchard Centre. The victim, aged in his 60s, was taken to hospital and has since returned home.

Following the altercation, members of the group have then thrown chairs and signs at the Little Italy restaurant, breaking a window.

Extra patrols have been carried out since the incident and officers have been conducting CCTV enquiries in the area.

If you witnessed the incident, captured it on footage or have any other information which could help the investigation, please contact us.