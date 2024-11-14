Witnesses and footage sought after collision

We’re appealing for witnesses and any dashcam or CCTV footage after a collision in Midsomer Norton in which a motorcyclist was injured.

It happened at about 5.45pm on Sunday 10 November on the roundabout junction of the A362 and the B3355 – the junction of Thicket Mead, West Road, Northmead Road and Phillis Hill.

A Vauxhall Astra and a motorbike were involved in the collision and the motorbike rider went to hospital for assessment. Their injuries are not currently believed to be either life-threatening or life-changing.

If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened, or have any footage which might help the investigation, please call 101 and give the log number 776 of 10 November.