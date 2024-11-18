Witnesses sought following altercation in Keynsham

We’re appealing for witnesses after an altercation in Keynsham last week in which a man suffered a serious head injury.

At about 1.25pm on Tuesday 5 November, in the car park of the Tesco in Danes Lane, a man aged in his 70s was slapped in the face by a woman before being punched to the jaw by a man, causing him to fall to the ground and sustain the head injury.

He was treated in hospital and has since been discharged home.

The woman is described as white, aged in her 30s, about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build, with shoulder length dark hair. She was wearing all black clothing with a black cotton jacket at the time of the incident.

The man is described as white, aged in his 30s, of slim build, about 5ft 7ins tall, with short hair and being clean shaven. He was wearing a green t-shirt.

They were travelling in a white hatchback car.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed this incident or has any information which could help the investigation.

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224291783.