Witnesses sought following racially aggravated assault
We are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Yeovil last month.
At around 2.30pm on Monday 14 October, the victim was approached by the suspect outside the Superdrug, in High Street, where he made racist remarks towards the victim before punching and kicking him.
The victim sustained facial injuries following the assault.
A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and assault by causing actual bodily harm. He has since been released on conditional bail.
We are hoping anyone who overheard or witnessed the incident may be able to assist our enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224271001, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.