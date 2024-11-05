Witnesses sought following racially aggravated assault

We are appealing for witnesses after a racially aggravated assault in Yeovil last month.

At around 2.30pm on Monday 14 October, the victim was approached by the suspect outside the Superdrug, in High Street, where he made racist remarks towards the victim before punching and kicking him.

The victim sustained facial injuries following the assault.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order and assault by causing actual bodily harm. He has since been released on conditional bail.

We are hoping anyone who overheard or witnessed the incident may be able to assist our enquiries.