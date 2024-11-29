Woman convicted of murder of Henri Kekkonen

A woman who fatally stabbed her husband in Baltonsborough earlier this year has been found guilty of his murder.

Henri Kekkonen died on 9 May at the home in Dunford Terrace he shared with Christine Kekkonen after she stabbed him in the neck.

The 36-year-old claimed she did not intend to injure Henri, however a jury at Bristol Crown Court today (29 November) found her guilty of murder. She will be sentenced on Friday 28 March.

Henri Kekkonen

Henri was attacked at some point between 4pm and 4.20pm.

At 4.21pm Christine Kekkonen sent a text message to her mum saying “Mum, please get the police here now. Please. I’ve done something awful”. Her dad then called for an ambulance, and police were informed.

Within 15 minutes, emergency services were at their home, but despite their efforts, Henri died at the scene.

A subsequent search of the house led to the discovery of a knife.

Christine Kekkonen was arrested on suspicion of murder and later charged by detectives from the Major Crime Investigation Team.