Closure order in place to tackle ASB

A court has ordered the three-month closure of a room within a privately-owned house of multiple occupancy in Bristol, following community complaints of drug-related anti-social behaviour (ASB).

Our ASB team for Bristol worked with the community, the landlord and the neighbourhood policing team to gain evidence for our legal services team to apply to the court for the closure at the property in Brenner Street, Easton.

Bristol Magistrates heard that issues had been raised at community meetings held by the neighbourhood team.

Reported problems included multiple people visiting the address at all times of day and night and the open use and dealing of drugs nearby. There was increased arguing and fighting in the street and drug litter.

The other resident, who was not involved in the issues, reported being in fear of the visitors.

Police investigations led to the seizure of suspected class A drugs, cash and a machete from the room in August. The woman occupant said she was being cuckooed by drug dealers and was offered support.

She signed a community protection warning agreeing to conditions including not having more than one other person in her room and not engaging or encouraging others to engage in any abusive, threatening or intimidating behaviour.

This was breached and she then signed a community protection notice with the same conditions. Again the ASB and neighbourhood teams were able to evidence breaches of the conditions, enabling them to apply for the partial closure order.

On Wednesday 13 November magistrates granted the partial closure, which means only the other resident, the landlord or those providing services can enter the house, and the woman’s room has been sealed.

ASB Co-ordinator Tina McIvor said: “We know the behaviour of visitors to this address left people feeling afraid in their own homes. We’re grateful to everyone whose evidence helped us to secure this order from the court.

“This process can take time, because we must first offer those involved in ASB the chance to take up help and support to change their behaviour, and then go through a number of stages before taking this final serious step.”

Anyone who breaches the order is committing a criminal offence and can be arrested.