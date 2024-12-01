UPDATED

Emergency services have attended the scene of a collision on Chipping Sodbury High Street.

Police were called at midday on Sunday 1 December to a report of a car in a collision with pedestrians while manoeuvring out of a parking space.

The driver – believed to be a man in his eighties – and seven pedestrians (five adults and two children) were assessed by ambulance crew at the scene.

Two young children, including a baby, and four adults, including the driver, went to hospital. Two other adults were discharged at the scene by medics.

We’d like to reassure people that despite the large emergency response no one is currently described as having either life-threatening or life-changing injuries.

Officers left the scene at about 2pm.

If you saw what happened, or who have any footage which could help, and have not spoken with officers at the scene, please call 101 and give the reference 5224315536.