Loan shark suspect arrested following investigation

A 26-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of illegal money lending following an operation in north Somerset earlier today.

The England Illegal Money Lending Team (IMLT) worked in partnership with officers from Avon and Somerset Police to execute a warrant at an address in the Clevedon area.

Officers seized electronic devices and the suspect was taken into custody to be questioned by IMLT investigators.

The IMLT works in partnership with North Somerset Council Trading Standards Service to investigate and prosecute illegal money lenders.

Dave Benbow, acting head of the IMLT, said: “Illegal money lending will not be tolerated in England and we work with our partners across the country to take action against those who blight our communities in this way. “Illegal lenders are often well known in communities and can pretend to be a friend at first, offering a favour. But they can then start using threats and violence to make people pay. If you, or anyone you know, has been targeted by an illegal lender, you can contact our team in complete confidence.”

There are up to 1.08 million people in debt to loan sharks in England, according to figures from the Centre for Social Justice (CSJ).

The warning signs of an illegal lender include:

Giving you no paperwork or agreement on a loan

Refusing to give you information about the loan

Keeping items until the debt is paid such as your bank card or passport

Taking things from you if you don’t pay on time

Adding more interest or charges so the debt never goes down

Using intimidation or violence if you don’t pay

This year is the 20th anniversary of the IMLT. Since its launch, the team has supported over 32,000 people and written off over £91.3 million worth of illegal debt, securing over 427 prosecutions for illegal money lending, leading to over 609 years in jail.