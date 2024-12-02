Man injured after being assaulted in Shepton Mallet

A 38-year-old man was assaulted by two other men during an incident in Shepton Mallet.

The man was attacked in Hitchin Lane, an alleyway between Queens Road and The Sidings, at around 4.30pm on Sunday 17 November.

The two offenders, described as white and in their late teens, punched and kicked the victim before running off towards The Sidings and town centre. He needed treatment at hospital following the assault for broken and fractured ribs.

We’re asking people to check their CCTV or doorbell cameras to see if they have any footage which could help us identify those responsible.

If you have information which could help, please contact us.