Man sentenced for burglary and theft offences in Bath and Weston-super-Mare

A 29-year-old man has been given a suspended prison sentence after admitting carrying out burglaries at business premises in Bath and Weston-super-Mare.

Marco Xavier Pierre White, of Weston-super-Mare, was sentenced at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court on Friday (November 29) for carrying out a non-dwelling burglary at the studio in Meadow Street, Weston-super-Mare on Thursday 19 September, and at a store in Cheap Street, Bath, on Thursday 24 October. He also committed a theft from a store in Winterstoke Road, Weston-super-Mare on Tuesday 22 October.

In the Weston-super-Mare burglary, he was seen leaving the premises with goods in his hands, including electronic items and a jewellery box, and was spotted by officers in a nearby street. He dropped the items and ran off but was stopped and arrested a short time later.

Magistrates sentenced him to a 30-week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, a nine-month drug rehabilitation order, as well as ordering payment of fines and costs.